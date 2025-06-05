Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Horizon by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,811 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,661,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after buying an additional 72,339 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 505.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FHN stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

