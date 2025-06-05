Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in State Street by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cfra Research lowered shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.54.

State Street Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of State Street stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

