Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,756.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,892.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,948.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,287.99 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.