Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,231 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $23,691,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $229.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $240.78.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

