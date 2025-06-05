Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,550 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 551,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.13 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.