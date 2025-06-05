Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,082 Shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 83,808 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1,010.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFCA stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $51.02.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.