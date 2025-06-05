Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,725 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Stephens reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

