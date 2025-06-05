Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October (NYSEARCA:CPSO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October (NYSEARCA:CPSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSO. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $5,733,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $5,639,000.

Get Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - October alerts:

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October Trading Up 0.0%

CPSO stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October (CPSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSO was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October (NYSEARCA:CPSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.