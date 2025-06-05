Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 288.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,675 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NU stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

