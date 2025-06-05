Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

Atlassian stock opened at $210.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.40 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,324 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,376.20. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $1,730,563.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,552.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,847 shares of company stock valued at $68,108,644 in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

