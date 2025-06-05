Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 153,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.