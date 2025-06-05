Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,490,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $29.23.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

