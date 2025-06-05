Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 121 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QWLD stock opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $133.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

