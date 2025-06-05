Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,128 Shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.94% of American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period.

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Price Performance

Shares of AHLT opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Company Profile

The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates.

