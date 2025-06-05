Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 575 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,930,000 after buying an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,355,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,609,000 after buying an additional 232,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,935,000 after purchasing an additional 447,041 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,186,000 after purchasing an additional 784,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $282.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.41 and a 12 month high of $289.43.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

