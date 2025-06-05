Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 791,476 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $11,866,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 149,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $5,266,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $2,820,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

PAPR opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

