Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.8%

PSK stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

