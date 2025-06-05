Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,228 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

