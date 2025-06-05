Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $8,097,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR stock opened at $254.19 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $201.97 and a 52-week high of $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.