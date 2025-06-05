Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

