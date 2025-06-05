Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,689 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,517,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,911,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

NYSE CI opened at $310.01 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

