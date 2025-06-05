Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 177,827 Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 177,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE BCH opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Banco de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.