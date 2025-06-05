Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 10,801 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.63 per share, with a total value of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,090.09. This represents a 5.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE STC opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles

