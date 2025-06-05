Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 9,295 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $70.69 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 694.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

