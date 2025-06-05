Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,788 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.76%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

