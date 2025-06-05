Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,740 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 63,967 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 416,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,547. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

