Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 588,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $8,593,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $27,584,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

