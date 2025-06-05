Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.69 Million Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.20% of Equinox Gold worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $423.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Equinox Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.