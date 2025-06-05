Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 328.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of HIW opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

