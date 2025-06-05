Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $498.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.01. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $380.63 and a 52-week high of $522.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

