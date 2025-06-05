Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,760 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,020 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 912,984 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $9,895,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 678,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 402,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 283,758 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $30.33 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.2338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MT

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.