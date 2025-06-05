Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Barclays PLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 47.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 115,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 63,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

MaxLinear Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MXL opened at $12.20 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $63,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,948. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MaxLinear

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.