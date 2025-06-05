Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 60,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,684,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -122.08 and a beta of 1.99. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41.

Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 528.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

