Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $15,239,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 428,864 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in CareDx by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,207,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after buying an additional 330,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,047,000 after buying an additional 323,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $5,460,000.

CareDx Stock Up 10.7%

CDNA opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $228,831.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,979 shares in the company, valued at $941,933.55. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,009. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

