Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,779 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,093,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after buying an additional 76,240 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $125.54.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

