Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.19.

Shares of DG stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

