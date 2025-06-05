Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.69.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 16.0%

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $253.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.31, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $117.69 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $199,069.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,148.33. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

