West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in West Bancorporation by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $318.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.89. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTBA

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.