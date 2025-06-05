Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 910,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 284,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

