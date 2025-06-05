XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,021.14 ($13.84) and traded as low as GBX 836 ($11.33). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 836 ($11.33), with a volume of 13,865 shares.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on XP Power from GBX 1,325 ($17.96) to GBX 990 ($13.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
