Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 19,297 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2025

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 30th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $305.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of -140.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.16. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.25 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $61,160,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.