ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZimVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ZimVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ZimVie by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Stock Performance

ZIMV stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.10. ZimVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. On average, research analysts predict that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ZIMV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

