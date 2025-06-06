112,000 Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETWO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $2.10 to $3.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 30,607,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $98,251,137.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

