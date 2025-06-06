1,161 Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHQ. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 103,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $36.07.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

