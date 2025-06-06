143,218 Shares in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALTG shares. B. Riley started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $5.78 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is -9.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $32,366.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at $448,003.20. This represents a 7.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

