16,948 Shares in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.24.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 733.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFPM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triple Flag Precious Metals

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.