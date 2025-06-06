23,694 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

