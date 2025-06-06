27,800 Shares in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Priority Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

In other news, Director Marietta Davis sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $68,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,481.92. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Priority Technology stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $667.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.51. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.81 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

