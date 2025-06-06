28,208 Shares in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spire Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spire Global by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 27,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $236,223.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,615,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,280.14. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Trading Up 1.0%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $342.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPIR

About Spire Global

(Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.