2,950 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,091 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,294 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Stock Up 1.4%
SHOP stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
